Carnival April 2025 Cruises

We found you 74 cruises

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Journeys - 14-day Hawaii

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream Cabins
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream Dining
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dreams Casino (Photo: Carnival)
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Key West • Freeport • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,968 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • New Orleans

1,590 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

22 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

22 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Jacksonville • Nassau • Princess Cays • Jacksonville

1,145 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Journeys - 16-day Transatlantic

Port: New Orleans • Nassau • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Malaga • Alicante • Barcelona

1,531 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Port Canaveral

193 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

193 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

