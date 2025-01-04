Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

We found you 31 cruises

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Picton • Napier +4 more

161 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Azamara
17 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Kochi • Colombo • Hobart • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

161 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
Azamara
22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Geraldton +3 more

161 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Azamara
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hue • Hong Kong • Kiel Canal • Kagoshima • Kobe

161 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Azamara
12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali • Perth

161 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Azamara
9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mount Athos • Kavala • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Azamara
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Chania • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Patmos • Mykonos • Istanbul

161 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Azamara
62 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart +26 more

161 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Azamara
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Patmos • Mykonos • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Azamara
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hue • Hong Kong • Kiel Canal • Miyako Island • Okinawa • Kobe

161 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Azamara
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Shikoku • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

161 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Azamara
11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Rhodes • Marmaris • Kos • Crete • Paros • Syros • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Azamara
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Sakata • Toyama • Maizuro • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kitakyushu +3 more

161 reviews
Mar 27, 2026
Azamara
18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Bali • Singapore

161 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Azamara
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Korcula • Split • Sibenik • Zadar • Pula • Venice

161 reviews
Jul 12, 2025
Azamara
