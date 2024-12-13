Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Azamara Journey Itineraries Cruises

Azamara Journey Itineraries Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

9 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Puerto Limon • Roatan • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Costa Maya +2 more

843 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

9 Nights

New England Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Horta • Boston

843 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

10 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador

843 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

17 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Stavanger • Olden • Geiranger • Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso +7 more

843 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Kotor • Corfu • Argostoli • Catania • Amasra • Sorrento • Rome

843 reviews
May 10, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

16 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Olden • Geiranger • Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Alta +6 more

843 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

843 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

843 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Antofagasta • Coquimbo • Iles des Saintes

843 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Manta • Guayaquil • Salaverry +1 more

843 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar +1 more

843 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz • Cape Town

843 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Sorrento • Amasra • Kotor • Sibenik +2 more

843 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Toulon +2 more

843 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

10 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • St. Lucia • Agadir • Madeira • Liverpool • Tenerife +1 more

843 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Azamara Quest Cruises

Azamara Quest Cruises

737 Reviews
Azamara Pursuit Cruises

Azamara Pursuit Cruises

161 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises

Azamara Onward Cruises

81 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.