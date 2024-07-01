Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Azamara January 2026 Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Toulon • Richards Bay • Durban • Port Elizabeth +2 more

840 reviews
Jan 20, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Napier • Wellington • Nelson • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin +4 more

161 reviews
Jan 20, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)
Azamara Onward
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
The Club Ocean Suite on Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Onward

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Heroy • Panama Canal • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

80 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)
Azamara Onward
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
The Club Ocean Suite on Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Onward

156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

80 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

22 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Barbados • Scarborough • Ile Royale • Belem • Recife • Bahia de Salvador • Buzios +6 more

736 reviews
Jan 17, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. John • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent +2 more

736 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +3 more

80 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

56 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Mamoudzou • Walvis Bay • Mombasa • Seychelles • La Digue +21 more

840 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Mamoudzou • Walvis Bay • Mombasa • Seychelles • La Digue +2 more

840 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

79 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Miami • St. John • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent +39 more

736 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Eden • Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Picton +5 more

161 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

