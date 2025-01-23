Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Azamara January 2025 Cruises

Azamara January 2025 Cruises

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Antofagasta • Coquimbo • San Antonio

840 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Azamara
18 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

80 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

736 reviews
Azamara
16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Manta • Guayaquil • Salaverry +1 more

840 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

736 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Azamara
14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Norfolk Island • New Plymouth • Nelson • Picton • Akaroa +4 more

161 reviews
Jan 20, 2025
Azamara
15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Lautoka • Suva • Paihia • Auckland

80 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Azamara
16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Picton • Napier +4 more

161 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Azamara
