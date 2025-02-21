Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Azamara February 2025 Cruises

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

736 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)
Azamara Onward
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
The Club Ocean Suite on Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Onward

12 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Oban • Milford Sound • Sydney

80 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Azamara
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Bali • Singapore

161 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Azamara
23 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Castro • Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • Cruising • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Puerto Madryn • Montevideo +1 more

840 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

736 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Azamara
22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Eden • Melbourne • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Bali • Semarang • Singapore

80 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Azamara
16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart • Melbourne • Eden • Sydney

161 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Azamara
61 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria +23 more

736 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Azamara
62 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart • Melbourne • Eden • Sydney • Mooloolaba +22 more

161 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Azamara
25 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Rio de Janeiro • Bahia de Salvador • Macapa • Alter do Chao • Boca da Valeria • Manaus • Parintins • Santarem • Macapa +2 more

840 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Azamara
