Azamara December 2025 Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Grenada • Scarborough • Barbados

736 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz • Cape Town

840 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. Maarten • Saint-Pierre • Casablanca • Grenada • Barbados • St. Kitts +2 more

80 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Toulon +2 more

840 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Dominica • St. Kitts • Nevis • St. Maarten • San Juan

736 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. John • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Antigua • Tortola • Miami

80 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Scarborough +1 more

736 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Mayreau • Casablanca • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami

736 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

21 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Salay • Bali • Perth • Busselton • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Eden • Sydney +1 more

161 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Dominica • St. Kitts • Nevis • St. Maarten • San Juan • St. Thomas +6 more

736 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Grenada +8 more

736 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

18 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Scarborough +8 more

736 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

