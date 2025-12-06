Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 12 cruises
7 Nights
Port: Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Grenada • Scarborough • Barbados
18 Nights
Port: Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz • Cape Town
14 Nights
Port: Miami • San Juan • St. Maarten • Saint-Pierre • Casablanca • Grenada • Barbados • St. Kitts • +2 more
15 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Toulon • +2 more
6 Nights
Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Dominica • St. Kitts • Nevis • St. Maarten • San Juan
11 Nights
Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. John • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Antigua • Tortola • Miami
8 Nights
Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Scarborough • +1 more
10 Nights
Port: Barbados • Mayreau • Casablanca • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami
21 Nights
Port: Singapore • Salay • Bali • Perth • Busselton • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Eden • Sydney • +1 more
14 Nights
Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Dominica • St. Kitts • Nevis • St. Maarten • San Juan • St. Thomas • +6 more
13 Nights
Port: San Juan • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Grenada • +8 more
18 Nights
Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Scarborough • +8 more
Carnival December 2025 Cruises
Celebrity December 2025 Cruises
Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises
Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises
Princess December 2025 Cruises
Seabourn December 2025 Cruises
Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises
Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises
Viking River December 2025 Cruises
MSC December 2025 Cruises
Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises
Celestyal December 2025 Cruises
AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises
CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises
Riviera River December 2025 Cruises
Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises
Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises
Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises
Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises
Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.