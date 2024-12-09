Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. John • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • Tortola • Miami

80 reviews
Dec 9, 2024
Azamara
10 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal

840 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Puerto Limon • Roatan • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Miami

840 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Azamara
15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

736 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Azamara
15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Perth • Busselton • Albany • Esperance • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Eden • Sydney • Melbourne

161 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Azamara
12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

736 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Azamara
12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali • Perth

161 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • St. John • St. Thomas • Nevis • Casablanca • St. Vincent • Barbados • Antigua • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami

840 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Azamara
17 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Paros • Puerto Quetzal • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

80 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Azamara
