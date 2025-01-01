Azamara April 2026 Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mayotte • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Durban • Cape Town

88
Apr 24, 2026
Azamara
16 Nights

16 Nights  Indian OceanIndian Ocean Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Sabang • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles

88
Apr 8, 2026
Azamara
11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Bonaire • Cannes • Monaco • Sete • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Marseille • Saint-Tropez+2 more

850
Apr 17, 2026
Azamara
11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Malaga • Melilla • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

746
Apr 14, 2026
Azamara
23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Villefranche • Elba • Corsica • Sardinia • Tunis • Malta • Mgarr • Syracuse • Taormina+13 more

850
Apr 28, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

18 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Malaga • Melilla • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Port Vendres+6 more

746
Apr 14, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Sete • Marseille • Saint-Tropez • Corsica • Cannes • Villefranche

746
Apr 25, 2026
Azamara

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Sakata • Toyama • Maizuro • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Hiroshima • Shikoku+3 more

169
Apr 24, 2026
Azamara

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Villefranche • Elba • Corsica • Sardinia • Tunis • Malta • Mgarr • Syracuse • Taormina+3 more

850
Apr 28, 2026
Azamara

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Villefranche • Portofino • Portovenere • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano+1 more

850
Apr 9, 2026
Azamara

38 Nights

38 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Sakata • Toyama • Maizuro • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Hiroshima • Shikoku+16 more

169
Apr 24, 2026
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Kanazawa • Niigata+4 more

169
Apr 10, 2026
Azamara

