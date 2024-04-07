  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Avalon Waterways Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Avalon Waterways Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 50 cruises

Avalon Poetry II

9 Nights
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Win...

Ports:Paris (leaving) • Beaune • Dijon • Paris •

Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon

+1 more

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Panorama

8 Nights
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In...

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Poetry II

16 Nights
Grand France With 2 Nights In Nice For Wine Lovers

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Arles • Avignon • Viviers •

Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Paris • Dijon

+6 more

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Panorama

9 Nights
Christmastime From Nuremberg To Basel

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Bamberg • Wurzburg •

Rudesheim • Heidelberg Castle • Strasbourg

+2 more

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
The Best Of Austria & Switzerland With Romantic Rh...

Ports:Vienna (leaving) • Danube • Salzburg •

Switzerland • Alps • Zermatt • Berne • Luzern

+8 more

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Tulip Time Cruise For Garden & Nature Lovers

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Rotterdam • Antwerp •

Ghent • Middelburg • Willemstad • Amsterdam

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Win...

Ports:Arles (leaving) • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon •

Lyon • Mâconnais • Beaune • Paris

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz •

Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Active & Discovery On The Rhône

Ports:Arles (leaving) • Port St. Louis-du-Rhone •

Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Nig...

Ports:Paris (leaving) • Beaune • Dijon • Paris •

Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon

+2 more

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers

Ports:Arles (leaving) • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon •

Lyon • Mâconnais

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers

Ports:France (leaving) • Tournus • Lyon •

Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Tulip Time Cruise With 1 Night In Amsterdam

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Rotterdam • Antwerp •

Ghent • Middelburg • Willemstad • Amsterdam

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Nice For Wine...

Ports:France (leaving) • Tournus • Lyon •

Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Nice

72 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Avalon Waterways River Cruises

Avalon Waterways Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Avalon Waterways Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Avalon Waterways Singles Cruises

Avalon Waterways Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Avalon Waterways Senior Cruises

Avalon Waterways Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map