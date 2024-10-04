Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

We found you 99 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In Budapest, 1 Night...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Ilok • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Rousse • Oltenita • Brasov +2 more

70 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

10 Nights

Vida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Pocinho • Freixo de Espada à Cinta • Portugal • Porto

1 review
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Danube • Linz • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

66 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

107 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

15 Nights

Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang +8 more

2 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

16 Nights

Grand France With 2 Nights In French Riviera For W...

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon +7 more

109 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Danube • Linz • Danube • Vilshofen an der Donau

70 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

The Legendary Danube With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Budapest

16 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Dreams

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

66 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rhine Gorge • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Volkach • Bamberg • Nuremberg +5 more

97 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In Bucharest & 2 Nig...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Ilok • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Rousse • Oltenita • Brasov +2 more

70 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers With 2 Nights In Pra...

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

46 reviews
Oct 15, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

12 Nights

Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River

Port: Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang +7 more

2 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand France For Wine Lovers

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon +5 more

109 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Paris To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.