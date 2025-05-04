Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

10 Nights

Vida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Pocinho • Freixo de Espada à Cinta • Portugal • Porto

1 review
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Danube • Linz • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

66 reviews
May 18, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

107 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

16 Nights

Grand France With 2 Nights In French Riviera For W...

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon +7 more

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

6 Nights

Danube Symphony With 1 Night In Budapest

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Wachau Valley • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

66 reviews
May 13, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Dreams

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

66 reviews
May 25, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Active & Discovery On The Rhine With 2 Nights In L...

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Moselle • Philosophers’ Way • Strasbourg • Breisach +2 more

107 reviews
May 17, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Festive Season On The Legendary Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Budapest

105 reviews
May 22, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

French Masterpiece: Paris, Normandy & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Bordeaux +3 more

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Illuminations On The Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Esztergom +1 more

83 reviews
May 18, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Active & Discovery On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region • Vienna • Durnstein • Grein • Engelhartszell • Vilshofen an der Donau

83 reviews
May 27, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

11 Nights

Illuminations On The Danube With 2 Nights In Pragu...

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Esztergom +1 more

83 reviews
May 16, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Paris To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Reflections On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach +1 more

97 reviews
May 18, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Active & Discovery On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Moselle • Philosophers’ Way • Strasbourg • Breisach +1 more

46 reviews
May 6, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

