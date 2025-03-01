Avalon Waterways March 2026 Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Mar 30, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

116
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Chalon-sur-Saone

78
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

83
Mar 30, 2026
Avalon Waterways
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

88
Mar 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways

18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang+8 more

4
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

75
Mar 29, 2026
Avalon Waterways

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In French Riv...

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Black Forest • Basel+7 more

21
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Oberhaus • Linz • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

88
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France For Wine Lovers

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon+5 more

116
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

88
Mar 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Win...

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Beaune • Paris

78
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • London+1 more

116
Mar 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways

18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Ho Chi Minh City • Cu Chi Tunnels • Ho Chi Minh City • Vinh Long • Mekong+7 more

4
Avalon Waterways

