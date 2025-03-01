Avalon Waterways April 2026 Cruises

We found you 92 cruises

Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Nig...

Port: Paris • Beaune • Dijon • Paris • Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Nice+1 more

78
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • London+1 more

116
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Saigon
Dining on Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Saigon
Observation Lounge on Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Saigon
Suite on Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Saigon

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaMekong Discovery

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Vinh Long • Mekong • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey+3 more

4
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

83
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Seine With 2 Nights In S...

Port: Paris • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Vernon • Rouen • Normandy • Le Havre • Mont St. Michel+2 more

116
Apr 28, 2026
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time Cruise For Garden & Nature Lovers

Port: Amsterdam • Rotterdam • Antwerp • Ghent • Middleburg • Willemstad • Amsterdam

99
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Oberhaus • Linz • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

83
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Oberhaus • Linz • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

75
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21
Avalon Waterways

18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang+8 more

4
Avalon Waterways

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In French Riv...

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Black Forest • Basel+7 more

21
Apr 14, 2026
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

72
Apr 7, 2026
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

75
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllFrench Masterpiece: Paris, Normandy & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Bordeaux+3 more

116
Avalon Waterways

