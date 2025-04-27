Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Avalon Waterways April 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2025 Cruises

We found you 88 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

11 Nights

Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In Budapest, 1 Night...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Ilok • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Rousse • Oltenita • Brasov +2 more

70 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Avalon Alegria Panorama Suite (Rendering: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Alegria
Avalon Alegria Panorama Suite (Rendering: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Alegria

10 Nights

Vida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Pocinho • Freixo de Espada à Cinta • Portugal • Porto

1 review
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Danube • Linz • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

66 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Avalon Vista
Avalon Vista
Avalon Vista
Avalon Vista

7 Nights

Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

107 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

15 Nights

Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang +8 more

2 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

16 Nights

Grand France With 2 Nights In French Riviera For W...

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon +7 more

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Danube • Linz • Danube • Vilshofen an der Donau

70 reviews
Apr 14, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

6 Nights

Danube Symphony With 1 Night In Budapest

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Wachau Valley • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

70 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Dreams

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

66 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In Bucharest & 2 Nig...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Ilok • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Rousse • Oltenita • Brasov +2 more

70 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

12 Nights

Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River

Port: Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang +7 more

2 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Illuminations On The Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Esztergom +1 more

83 reviews
Apr 18, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

French Masterpiece: Paris, Normandy & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Bordeaux +3 more

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

11 Nights

Illuminations On The Danube With 2 Nights In Pragu...

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Oberhaus • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Esztergom +1 more

83 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Paris To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

109 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

