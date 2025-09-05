Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Atlas Ocean Voyages September 2025 Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

7 Nights

Dublin Roundtrip

Port: Dublin • Cork • Bantry • Galway • Killybegs • Londonderry • Belfast • Dublin

4 reviews
Sep 5, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
11 Nights

Dublin To Amsterdam

Port: Dublin • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast • Greenock • Invergordon • Helsingborg • Tilbury +1 more

4 reviews
Sep 20, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
8 Nights

Reykjavík To Dublin

Port: Reykjavik • Bolungarvik • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Torshavn • Kirkwall • Stornoway +2 more

27 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

10 Nights

Lisbon To Barcelona

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Ibiza • Nice • Marseille +2 more

34 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Longyearbyen To Reykjavik

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Greenland • Ittoqqortoormiit • Greenland • Bolungarvik +1 more

27 reviews
Sep 4, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

8 Nights

Dublin Roundtrip

Port: Dublin • Cork • Bantry • Dingle • Galway • Kilronan • Belfast • Dublin

4 reviews
Sep 12, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

8 Nights

Barcelona To Lisbon

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Casablanca • Valencia • Cartagena • Motril • Malaga +5 more

34 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

10 Nights

Venice To Livorno

Port: Venice • Zadar • Split • Kotor • Otranto • Taormina • Capri • Rome • Corsica • Florence

34 reviews
Sep 1, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

