Atlas Ocean Voyages May 2026 Cruises

Rendering of World Voyager
World Voyager
Madeira Restaurant on World Voyager
World Voyager
Ferdinand Magellan auditorium on World Voyager
World Voyager
The Dome Observation Lounge on World Voyager
World Voyager

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanCasablanca To Barcelona

Port: Casablanca • Tangier • Cádiz • Puerto Banus • Cartagena • Ibiza • Nice • Marseille+2 more

7
May 5, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator
World Navigator

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaLondon To London

Port: London • Edinburgh • Stornoway • Bangor • Dublin • Waterford • Fowey • London

35
May 1, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Traveller exterior.
World Traveller
The SeaSpa Serenity Lounge on World Navigator
World Traveller
Horizon Stateroom on World Navigator
World Traveller
Lunch on Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller
World Traveller

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon To Rome

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Puerto Banus • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Saint-Tropez+3 more

29
May 9, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
World Navigator
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator
World Navigator

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticLongyearbyen Roundtrip

Port: Spitsbergen • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

35
May 29, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaLondon To Tromso

Port: London • Dundee • Aberdeen • Stavanger • Bergen • Vik • Nordfjordeid • Alesund • Harstad • Tromso

35
May 11, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticTromso To Longyearbyen

Port: Tromso • Sail by North Cape • Hammerfest • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

35
May 22, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanBarcelona To Lisbon

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Motril • Puerto Banus • Tangier • Casablanca+1 more

7
May 16, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

