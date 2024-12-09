Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

11 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
Atlas Ocean Voyages
9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
16 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • Stanley • New Island • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

34 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
11 Nights

Roundtrip Ushuaia

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

4 reviews
Dec 9, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
12 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

34 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
