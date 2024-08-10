Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Atlas Ocean Voyages August 2024 Cruises

We found you 7 cruises

11 Nights

Oslo To Reykjavik

Port: Oslo • Arendal • Sandnes • Bergen • Flam • Maloy • Alesund • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri +2 more

34 reviews
Aug 10, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
9 Nights

Valletta Roundtrip

Port: Malta • Lipari • Capri • Rome • Florence • Nice • Corsica • Gozo • Malta

27 reviews
Aug 23, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager
Madeira Restaurant on World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager
Ferdinand Magellan auditorium on World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager
The Dome Observation Lounge on World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager

12 Nights

Reykjavik To Longyearbyen

Port: Reykjavik • Greenland • Ittoqqortoormiit • Greenland • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

4 reviews
Aug 25, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Athens To Venice

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Corinth • Itea • Katakolon • Fiskardo • Butrint • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar +1 more

27 reviews
Aug 5, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
10 Nights

Reykjavik To Kangerlussuaq

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq +6 more

4 reviews
Aug 5, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
10 Nights

Kangerlussuaq To Reykjavik

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Ilulissat • Disko Bay • Nuuk • Arsuk • Prince Christian Sound • Reykjavik

4 reviews
Aug 15, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Reykjavik To Kangerlussuaq

Port: Reykjavik • Patreksfjorour • Grundarfjordur • Prince Christian Sound • Marina di Carrara +4 more

34 reviews
Aug 21, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
