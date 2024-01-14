Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

63 Reviews
Composite of Atlas Ocean Voyages experience

About Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages takes explorers on intimate, yacht-style cruises to captivating destinations and remote expeditions. Atlas’ two small ships World Traveller and World Navigator, with more to come through 2024, can dock steps away from iconic city centers, bringing travelers straight into cultural immersions. Guests experience enriching explorations while enveloped in relaxed luxury, enjoying highly personalized service and all-inclusive amenities. Both ships also have a marina, which allows passengers to use yacht-style water toys during their voyage.

We found you 101 cruises

World Traveller
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

8 Night
Reykjavík To Dublin

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
World Traveller
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
World Navigator
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

10 Night
Lisbon To Barcelona

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
World Voyager
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
10 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Reykjavik To Kangerlussuaq

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Ushuaia Roundtrip

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Amsterdam To Lisbon

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Reykjavik To Oslo

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Kangerlussuaq To Reykjavik

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise ships?

Atlas Ocean Voyages attracts experienced traveler who expects impeccable service, enjoys an elegant yet relaxed ambiance and embraces the cultures of the destinations they visit yet is seeking something new when it comes to cruising. Atlas attracts passengers from premium cruise lines who desire a more personalized, intimate experience at a high value, as well as passengers from luxury cruise lines who are looking for a new type of cruise experience to bucket-list destinations.

Do I have to dress up on a Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise?

Passengers can stay comfortable on board with yacht-club casual wear, such as a blazer, sport coat or dress during the evening in restaurants and lounges.

Is everything free on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruises?

Atlas offers a wide range of inclusions in the fare, such as all dining in multiple restaurants; unlimited wine, cocktails and beer; L'Occitane bath amenities; in-room mini-fridge stocked daily with preferences; a cultural immersion activity; gratuities; Emergency Medical Evacuation service; private jet charter service on Antarctica and select Arctic expeditions and a parka that you can take home on polar cruises.

What are Atlas Ocean Voyages’s most popular activities?

Atlas includes a complimentary cultural immersion on every voyage. On polar expeditions, explorers also enjoy Zodiac safaris and daily landings led by an expert expedition team. All cruises offer passengers opportunities to safely view wildlife, kayak in a cove or go for a swim whenever possible.

Atlas Ocean Voyages also offers Atlas Ashore, with a variety of land excursions for every activity level. They also offer pre- and post-cruise land programs with hotel accommodations to extend the voyage beyond embarkation and disembarkation. Among Atlas’ optional land excursions, customizable full- and half-day private tours are available in various ports so guests can tailor their experiences to their preferences.

Why go with Atlas Ocean Voyages?

  • Fewer than 200 guests onboard a yacht-style ship
  • Nice range of inclusions that offer value without sacrificing experience or comfort
  • Itineraries that range from expedition to off-the-beaten track ports in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and elsewhere.

Best for: Curiosity seekers who embrace new experiences and personalized encounters.

Not for: Travelers who prefer traditional cruising on big ships or those who expect the largest selection of amenities and venues.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises Cruiser Reviews

I enjoyed my Atlas Voyager cruise

With that said the ingredients for the most part were of good quality, but just fell short on the execution.Overall I would recommend Atlas Voyager, the crew cared about providing a good experience and they tried.Read More
User Avatar
Avid Cruiser 14

many10+ Cruises

Age 36s

Not at all what we expected from a luxury cruise

Room service was ok, and we used it a few times after we returned form the main dining still hungry because the food was bad.One vital information that was not provided until we were on the ship was that on the last island we could have left our luggage on the ship until late in the day.Read More
User Avatar
Amatsya

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 55s

Beautiful ship, great cabin & restaurant service, deplorable response to delay

Atlas said it would give us 50% off a future cruise and a 25% refund of our paid fare, which we’ve yet to see after 12 days.” I stood on the pier with my travel agent (who was sailing on Atlas Navigator) while the hotel manager of the Atlas Navigator, Diana, told us no cabins were available and no one was moving to their ship.Read More
User Avatar
MTknitter

few6-10 Cruises

Age 69s

What could’ve been a great cruise ended up as a customer service nightmare

Food was above average and the unlimited cocktails were a nice touch.Boat is a nice quality.Read More
User Avatar
hijcked

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 24s

