What are Atlas Ocean Voyages’s most popular activities?

Atlas includes a complimentary cultural immersion on every voyage. On polar expeditions, explorers also enjoy Zodiac safaris and daily landings led by an expert expedition team. All cruises offer passengers opportunities to safely view wildlife, kayak in a cove or go for a swim whenever possible.

Atlas Ocean Voyages also offers Atlas Ashore, with a variety of land excursions for every activity level. They also offer pre- and post-cruise land programs with hotel accommodations to extend the voyage beyond embarkation and disembarkation. Among Atlas’ optional land excursions, customizable full- and half-day private tours are available in various ports so guests can tailor their experiences to their preferences.