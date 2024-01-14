Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise ships?
Atlas Ocean Voyages attracts experienced traveler who expects impeccable service, enjoys an elegant yet relaxed ambiance and embraces the cultures of the destinations they visit yet is seeking something new when it comes to cruising. Atlas attracts passengers from premium cruise lines who desire a more personalized, intimate experience at a high value, as well as passengers from luxury cruise lines who are looking for a new type of cruise experience to bucket-list destinations.
Do I have to dress up on a Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise?
Passengers can stay comfortable on board with yacht-club casual wear, such as a blazer, sport coat or dress during the evening in restaurants and lounges.
Is everything free on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruises?
Atlas offers a wide range of inclusions in the fare, such as all dining in multiple restaurants; unlimited wine, cocktails and beer; L'Occitane bath amenities; in-room mini-fridge stocked daily with preferences; a cultural immersion activity; gratuities; Emergency Medical Evacuation service; private jet charter service on Antarctica and select Arctic expeditions and a parka that you can take home on polar cruises.
What are Atlas Ocean Voyages’s most popular activities?
Atlas includes a complimentary cultural immersion on every voyage. On polar expeditions, explorers also enjoy Zodiac safaris and daily landings led by an expert expedition team. All cruises offer passengers opportunities to safely view wildlife, kayak in a cove or go for a swim whenever possible.
Atlas Ocean Voyages also offers Atlas Ashore, with a variety of land excursions for every activity level. They also offer pre- and post-cruise land programs with hotel accommodations to extend the voyage beyond embarkation and disembarkation. Among Atlas’ optional land excursions, customizable full- and half-day private tours are available in various ports so guests can tailor their experiences to their preferences.
Why go with Atlas Ocean Voyages?
- Fewer than 200 guests onboard a yacht-style ship
- Nice range of inclusions that offer value without sacrificing experience or comfort
- Itineraries that range from expedition to off-the-beaten track ports in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and elsewhere.
Best for: Curiosity seekers who embrace new experiences and personalized encounters.
Not for: Travelers who prefer traditional cruising on big ships or those who expect the largest selection of amenities and venues.