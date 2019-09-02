What are APT’s most popular activities?

Daily shore excursions -- often more than one -- are included in the fare. These include coach tours to places of interest and town and city walking tours, often usefully divided into gentle, regular and active walking groups. All passengers have personal earpieces and receivers in their cabins, which enable them to hear the guide clearly without having to huddle around, and because different shore excursions are on offer, they invariably involve small groups and never feel over crowded. The line's "Signature" and "Royal Signature" excursions are particularly popular, as these provide extra special options (think treasure hunts, falconry displays and banquets hosted by actual royalty). Passengers also enjoy taking out one of the 20 or so bicycles onboard for exploring the river bank, or, when not in a port, indulging in some time at the spa or soaking in the top-deck hot tub.