All-inclusive company which attracts mostly Australian travellers seeking exclusive experiences in Europe and Asia.

APT Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on APT cruise ships?

Predominantly aged 50 and upward, APT passengers are likely to be well-traveled couples and singles interested in culture and authentic experiences. The company is primarily aimed at English-speaking markets in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., with a smattering of folks from North America. It is rare to see children aboard.

Do I have to dress up on a APT cruise?

The dress code is "casual and comfortable" by day and smart-casual for dinner. Passengers are not allowed to wear swimwear in the restaurant or lounges, and shorts are not suitable for dinner. There is one captain's night per cruise, which is when people tend to wear their best attire -- collared shirts and jackets for men (ties not required) and dresses or smart trousers and tops for ladies. The most important things to pack are comfortable shoes for the shore excursions as many of them involve walking along cobbled or uneven streets.

Is everything free on APT cruises?

Yes, with APT all passengers need to factor in is spending money for time ashore. Fares cover excursions, meals and snacks, wine with lunch and dinner, an all-day open bar (even with sparkling wine at breakfast) and Wi-Fi. Some cabin categories also include butler service, complimentary laundry and room service dining, and in the top suites, a bottle of Champagne on arrival. As the company is Australian, where tipping is not a firmly entrenched culture, gratuities to local guides, drivers, the ship's crew and cruise director are also included in the fare.

What are APT’s most popular activities?

Daily shore excursions -- often more than one -- are included in the fare. These include coach tours to places of interest and town and city walking tours, often usefully divided into gentle, regular and active walking groups. All passengers have personal earpieces and receivers in their cabins, which enable them to hear the guide clearly without having to huddle around, and because different shore excursions are on offer, they invariably involve small groups and never feel over crowded. The line's "Signature" and "Royal Signature" excursions are particularly popular, as these provide extra special options (think treasure hunts, falconry displays and banquets hosted by actual royalty). Passengers also enjoy taking out one of the 20 or so bicycles onboard for exploring the river bank, or, when not in a port, indulging in some time at the spa or soaking in the top-deck hot tub.

Why go with APT?

  • Fewer passengers than similar-sized vessels
  • Emphasis on exceptional service and quality food and drink
  • High level of inclusions

Best for: Culturally inquisitive passengers looking for an upscale experience with a lively onboard atmosphere, particularly at night

Not for: Travelers on a budget who prefer to sail with folks from their own country

APT Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Over-rated - don't waste your money

On one day tour to the Fisherman's Bastion in Budapest we were told that there would be a funicular ride right up to the top of the hill but when we arrived we were told that the funicular was out of order (as if they didn't already know).We found out later that it had been out of order for awhile – we were still able to see the attractions at the top of the hill but it was a climb of 165 steps so be careful if you're not up to it.Read More
User Avatar
Willy Goagain

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 63s

Once in a lifetime River Cruise - a disaster

Regrettably, our overall experience with AMAwaterways fell below par, causing significant stress and disappointment.However, the dining experience fell notably short of expectations.Read More
User Avatar
raisinbrann

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 74s

Bucklist Dream Vacation

The tours were organized with consideration for all physical levels and interests, combing the best of each location.I took advantage of the services of the Wellness Coach; it was a nice surprise to have someone who organized a variety of exercises, from yoga to core strength to short power walks in select cities.Read More
User Avatar
cloveR2023thetraveler

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 50s

It's All About the Wine

Wine and well drinks were offered at no charge during lunch and dinner.Also there was a daily sip-and-sail usually around 6 pm where similar drinks were included at no charge.Read More
User Avatar
bfamily9

few6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

