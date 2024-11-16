Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

AmaWaterways AmaLea Itineraries Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaLea Itineraries Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Budapest

28 reviews
Nov 21, 2026
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Passau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Blue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Blue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Melodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Melodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

28 reviews
Dec 26, 2026
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Christmas Markets

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Eltmann • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Linz • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg +5 more

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Christmas Markets

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Vienna • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

Related Cruises

AmaDolce Cruises

AmaDolce Cruises

58 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaLyra Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaLyra Cruises

59 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaDante Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaDante Cruises

40 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises

43 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaBella Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaBella Cruises

17 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruises

116 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaVerde Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaVerde Cruises

12 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaPrima Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaPrima Cruises

87 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaVida Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaVida Cruises

26 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaDara Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaDara Cruises

29 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaViola Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaViola Cruises

41 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises

40 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaStella Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaStella Cruises

39 Reviews
AmaVenita Cruises

AmaVenita Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaMagna Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaMagna Cruises

41 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaDouro Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaDouro Cruises

19 Reviews
AmaSiena Cruises

AmaSiena Cruises

13 Reviews
AmaLucia Cruises

AmaLucia Cruises

11 Reviews
AmaMagdalena Cruises

AmaMagdalena Cruises

AmaMelodia Cruises

AmaMelodia Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.