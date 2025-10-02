Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

AmaWaterways October 2025 Cruises

AmaLyra
AmaLyra

14 Nights

Grand Seine & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac +1 more

59 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Europe’s Rivers & Castles

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Wertheim • Rudesheim • Cochem • Trier • Luxembourg

87 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

77 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

13 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Danube Cruise

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs +6 more

17 reviews
Oct 6, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Magic Of Colombia

Port: Barranquilla • Nueva Venecia • Santa Bárbara de Samaná • Mompox • El Banco +2 more

AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Riches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

29 reviews
Oct 13, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Melodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

81 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe’s Rivers & Castles

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Wertheim • Rudesheim • Cochem • Trier • Luxembourg

116 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Vega de Terron • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

19 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

