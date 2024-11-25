Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

We found you 59 cruises

7 Nights

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

19 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Danube Cruise

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs +6 more

17 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

13 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Wine Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Celebration Of Classical Music: The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Linz • Emmersdorf • Vienna

41 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

11 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

11 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Danube Cruise

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs +6 more

41 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Blue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Riches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

29 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Wine Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

19 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Gems Of Southeast Europe

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Vukovar • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Ruse • Giurgiu

17 reviews
Nov 18, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.