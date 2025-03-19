Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

AmaWaterways March 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2025 Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

AmaCerto
AmaCerto
AmaCerto Cabins
AmaCerto
AmaCerto Dining
AmaCerto
AmaCerto Activity/Entertainment
AmaCerto
AmaCerto
AmaCerto

7 Nights

Tulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

116 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Seine & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac +1 more

59 reviews
Mar 20, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

13 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
AmaLucia (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia
The Sun Deck aboard AmaLucia (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia
Many cabins aboard AmaLucia include both step-out and French balconies. (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia
Many cabins aboard AmaLucia include both step-out and French balconies. (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

11 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

77 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Best Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Linz • Vienna • Budapest

41 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Melodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

81 reviews
Mar 19, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Esztergom • Budapest

17 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Vega de Terron • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

19 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Gems Of Southeast Europe

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Vukovar • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Ruse • Giurgiu

17 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Paris & Normandy

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris

40 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Flavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Douro • Entre-os-Rios • Regua • Pinhao • Vega de Terrón

26 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival March 2025 Cruises

Carnival March 2025 Cruises

Celebrity March 2025 Cruises

Celebrity March 2025 Cruises

Crystal March 2025 Cruises

Crystal March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2025 Cruises

Princess March 2025 Cruises

Princess March 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic March 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic March 2025 Cruises

Costa March 2025 Cruises

Costa March 2025 Cruises

Azamara March 2025 Cruises

Azamara March 2025 Cruises

Celestyal March 2025 Cruises

Celestyal March 2025 Cruises

Riviera River March 2025 Cruises

Riviera River March 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises March 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises March 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection March 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection March 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys March 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys March 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.