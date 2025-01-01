AmaWaterways April 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 54 cruises

AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

77
AmaWaterways
AmaSonata
AmaSonata

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBlue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Linz • Regensburg • Nuremberg

83
AmaWaterways
AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaRiches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

32
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaPrima
AmaPrima

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope’s Rivers & Castles

Port: Luxembourg • Bernkastel • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Eltmann • Nuremberg

89
Apr 8, 2026
AmaWaterways
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFlavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Douro • Entre-os-Rios • Regua • Pinhao • Barca d'Alva • Vega de Terrón

27
Apr 4, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

13
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

39
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllMelodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

22
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

116
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

41
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTaste Of Bordeaux

Port: Bordeaux • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac • Bordeaux

59
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTaste Of Bordeaux

Port: Bordeaux • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac • Bordeaux

59
Apr 16, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllLegendary Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Vienna • Budapest

83
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaMagic Of Colombia

Port: Barranquilla • Nueva Venecia • Santa Bárbara de Samaná • Mompox • El Banco+2 more

AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllMelodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

30
Apr 18, 2026
AmaWaterways

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2026 Cruises

Carnival April 2026 Cruises

Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

Princess April 2026 Cruises

Princess April 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.