1-10 of 102 World Cruise Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Many problems with this ship and cruise line.

Review for Adventure of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
annfromtexas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

April 29th 2022 Adventure of the Seas was my first cruise on RCI (my husband has sailed on RCI before). One port- Panama-was cancelled so we were told that we could stay in another port later (Cartagena Columbia till 10pm). The service in the main dining room was excellent. The seating next to the buffet where dishes/dirty dishes and meal prep was not so nice. It was noted that the window seat ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Sorry Seabourn: You Blew It

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to World Cruise

User Avatar
Ubiquiti
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have just finished our "Capetown to Singapore" part of the Sojourn World Cruise. BACKGROUND My wife and I used to be died-in-the-wool Seabourn fans and have Diamond (250+ days) status. We loved the experience. That all fell apart on a cruise in 2016 when they were introducing Thomas Keller (but before they had the separate TK Grill). The quality and variety of food dropped so bad that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Some cabin issues but a brilliant trip

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I love the QM2 - it really is unique amongst all the ships I've sailed on. What I particularly like is the fact that it never feels crowded, and the passengers tend to be a mix of nationalities. After my experiences with 4009 (see below) I was moved to 6026 This cabin has a porthole and is towards the very front of the ship. I thought it was perfect. There can be some noise issues with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Disappointment

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Canmerican
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this itinerary because it sailed to Asia where we've never been. The timing (end of January, 2020 to February 2020) was perfect. We'd never been on Cunard even though we've cruised many times. We chose this line as we'd heard wonderful things about it. We were pleased with the ship, her amenities, the service and entertainment. We had an auspicious start in Dubai with easy embarkation. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Less than average

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Boges
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was my 70 th Birthday so we flew to Southampton to board QM2. We are diamond members. Apart from our room leaking from a broken toilet next door for a week ( again) being moved to a room that had unstable floors for a night ( as it wasn’t fit for anyone to live in) terrible waiters who reached across the table and your meal to pick up your wine and smell it The list goes on. I am on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

The Dream of A Lifetime Turned into a Disappointment of a Lifetime

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
jenni88
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

What a disappointment. Destinations were changed at least three times and itineraries cancelled at the last minute due to the coronavirus. Independent travelers were treated like second class citizens and given NO ASSISTANCE whatsoever from the QM2's staff. Passengers were forced to pay thousands of dollars to change flights countless times. The ship offered NO help to those passengers who did ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Safe with Cunard

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
CorkSerene
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent service and food, and world class shows. Entertained by Pam Ayres and educated by Lord Dannatt, or should that be the other way round? Special thanks to crew and staff, Roger, Chandra, Jane, Alex, Sid and many others. A great ocean liner - one of us gets sea sick on smaller ships but no problems on QM2. Enjoyed different venues each morning for coffee. Never actually went to the famous ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

WORLD CRUISE QM2 2020

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Veronique Paul
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choosed this World cruise on Cunard for the itinerary and the ship It was a very special cruise because of the Corona virus. Everyone was disappointed by the cancellation of the ports. But we understood , it was more safe to not stop in Asia. It was the end of January and we can only thanks Cunard, to have taken this terrible decision so quick, we were one of the first ship to change ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

World cruise hit by Corona virus

Review for Costa Deliziosa to World Cruise

User Avatar
Steen holbek
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It's a lovely ship and service, cleanliness and food are just alright. You shouldn't complain. You may not like the food, but it is well cooked and in copious quantities. Unfortunately, we were hit several times by toxic paint fumes in our cabin, which were so powerful that we couldn't be there. Our steward Adi was just quite real and service minded. Our butler could learn a lot from ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with Balcony

Cunard put the health of guests and crew as the first priority.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
gillwu
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

COVID-19 has disrupted all cruises and cruise lines, even those that are COVID-19 free. Cunard’s QM2 is no exception. We missed ports. The voyage was cancelled very early in Fremantle, Australia. We remained COVID-19 free. However, in spite of the (early on) wishes of us passengers, Cunard always put the health of the passengers and the crew first. We all know that cruise liners are not all ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.