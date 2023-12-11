  • Newsletter
USVI Family Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
11,688 reviews

1-10 of 11,688 USVI Family Cruises Reviews

Nice ship, But the Buffet is horrible

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Escape

Traveling with Misty
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise line because I have done NCL before in Europe on The NCL Epic, which was amazing. The Escape was good but the buffet food was not good at all to me and O'Sheehans food was not as Good as the Epic neither. The entertainment on this ship was great. Deal or No Deal was my favorite. They definitely keep you entertained on this ship which is why I'm giving it a 4. I would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

First Cruise Wrong Ship

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

DGMayes
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and really vacation. This celebrated a honeymoon ruined by Covid closure and two Anniversaries. With kids grown I really had some high expectations. Embarkation wasnt bad at all. We chose an inside cabin as we didnt plan to be inside. It was very dated. Cabinet doors barley closed and were de-laminating, trim hanging. Rock hard bed. Cabin Steward was tipped nicely in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cruise line doesn’t care about customer caterers to the privileged

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Marsha Jackson
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Worst cruise I have ever been on

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

Deck Deck
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

1) no coffee maker in my room 2) no ice bucket in the room 3) broken closet 4) chips on the edge of sink 5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security 6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month 7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut 8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Wow! What a great cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

Umbarger
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Before I left I read the reviews. The reviews were awful. How the food was horrible. How everything was just horrible. 2 out of 5 stars. I thought oh my what did I do booking this cruise. I went in with low expectations. At the very start of the cruise I noticed the service. It was excellent. Our Room steward was great. He worked so hard. Bar staff always ready and waiting to take ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Norwegian Sun Not a Sunny Cruise

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Rasheen Abdul
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays. The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool). The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Christmas holidays

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

SB2456
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I booked this cruise because of the dates which covered Christmas and New Years 2023 into 2024, I found out this was a big mistake. Solo traveler's and a female, i felt like a second class citizen, I must have been invisible and when I spoke up to be heard or repeated what i would like even with the word please, i was even ignored and walked away from. This ship must have hired all new people for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Services lacking or too expensive

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sky

Graymont999
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My girlfriend picked this cruise because it was over Christmas an be New Years. She normally uses another cruise line. I have been on other cruise an had better service. One of the things that got me is the cost of Internet service was way too much(I work in IT including satellite service.they are charging over 100% over the cost.I have checked with other cruise lines. There food was ok I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Caribbean Princess

Lyric1948
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to celebrate a wedding anniversary and for the first time in over 50 years, celebrate Christmas at sea. We chose the CP because we'd been on this ship many years ago, and remembered it with great fondness. Sadly, the old girl is showing her age in many ways... CABINS: the cabins need to be updated, the bland colours and furnishings are aged and any repairs have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

First Cruise...Not as I expected

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Sky

19BlueMamaBear72
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The ship is older, but according to their site it was refurbished in recent years. While the ship is clean and orderly... there definitely are areas that need attention. The inner cabin staterooms are decent for two people at best. The bathrooms are small and the curtains smell terrible. The self serve food offerings are vast, but mediocre. There are three a la carte restaurants (additional ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

