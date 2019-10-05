  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Transpacific Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
298 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 298 Transpacific Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Lack of timely response to problems during cruise but Great service in dining room and rooms

Review for Emerald Princess to Transpacific

User Avatar
Bev152
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was great til Holyhead Wales. It was a cold and windy day and on way into shore our tender boat stalled and couldn’t restart. We drifted in the waves and hit the shore wall grinding the under carriage of the boat. After multi failed attempts to start the tender and drifting a rescue tender was called. The rope we were attached to our rescue broke and a second was attempted. This time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Good Food, Great Entertainment, Outstanding Service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
PiaItalia
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose to cruise because my wife and I have never been to this part of the world (French Polynesia, American Samoa, New Caledonia) and we wanted to see Tahiti & Bora Bora, especially (Tahiti because of its history of the Bounty mutiny). About NCL: We picked Norwegian Cruise Lines because of our past cruising wonderful experiences with NCL (Alaska & Hawai'i). Because of the priority ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Large Balcony

A Trip to Paradise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
AmyWiz
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful cruise. The itinerary, Hawaii and the Polynesian Islands, was fabulous. We were worried about all of the days at sea but we found plenty to do and were not bored. Of course the islands were terrific. We especially liked the snorkeling/beach day in Moorea. The staff was very friendly and hardworking and the ship was clean and pleasant. We did not eat in the specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Porthole Window

Had a great time

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
mystic1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise for the itinerary - and the fact we could do back to back all the way to Sydney. We had a balcony cabin - number 9644 in this case It was perfectly fine but since the ship was in dry dock, the cabin has changed slightly in that only one side of the bed has a cabinet. This was a little awkward and I don't really understand why they did this. The storage was adequate with ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Great itinerary not such great port locations

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
Murchmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My dream was to go to bora bora and with this itinerary I could see it plus other French Polynesia islands We started in Honolulu and the embarkation was the best I have ever done , fast and easy. Then we got onboard unknown to us that every Hawaiian port you must pay port taxes although not high but on every drink. We had already paid gratuities and taxes for our drink package. Then we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Traveled with children

Norweign Jewel Tahiti cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
love to swim
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as friends that were travelling with us had Tahiti as a bucket list. The islands that we visited were wonderful. The ship was super clean and the food was excellent.Service was poor or lacking in many areas although our cabin steward was amazing and we tipped very well. Entertainment was disappointing with the odd exception. The cruise destinations were wonderful but we all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Splendifourous Journey Cruise

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
Tinatots
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As my husband had just retired it was time for us to try a longer cruise and The Splendour Journey Cruise of 24 days looked perfect. After a bit of a problem getting onto the ship (3 hour wait) due to technical issues with collecting passports and other paperwork, we were onboard. Our cabin was an inside on deck 6 midships. It was a nice size and had plenty of wardrobe and drawer space. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Carnival Cattle Cruise

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
deejay1010
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

CARNIVAL CATTLE CRUISE. Itinerary: LA, Hawaii, Honolulu, Guam, Malay, Vietnam, Singapore. Derek Johnson- Carnival Splendor cabin 1277- Oct5>30 2019. Many apologies about embarkation proceedings onto Carnival Splendor, at Los Angeles, long beach, 5 Oct 2019. Verbal platitudes are not enough. This explanation using my personal experience as 70 years old male typifies what occurred. Arrived at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Pales by comparion

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
Captain Vancouver
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We stayed the night before at a Marriott near LAX and took an Uber to the port the next morning. The embarkation in Long Beach, a disorganized three-hour lineup in heat, with no water and no place to sit down for the first two hours, was, in retrospect, a foreshadowing of the disappointing trip to come. It was as if Carnival staff had never done this before and was thus more concerned with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Loved this cruise but it had its hiccups

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
19AUSSIES
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a fantastic package deal for Australian cruises! Embarkation was an absolute disaster standing in the sun for well over 2 and a half hours with no shade or water or explanation given. The first point of contact was from a carnival employee in tears as we entered the igloo building As it was so late, there was no embarkation photographers to be found which was disappointing. Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to Transpacific on Other Cruise Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Jewel Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Transpacific
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Jewel Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Transpacific
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Legend Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Transpacific
Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Sojourn Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Transpacific
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Transpacific
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Transpacific
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.