  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

South America Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
1027 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,027 South America Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, sad itinerary

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
cregger57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am a Sapphire level cruiser with NCL. I have enjoyed cruising with them for years. I chose this cruise because I was in Brazil at the time and the cruise departed from Rio de Janeiro. The ship was recently refurbished and was in excellent shape. It is a smaller, older ship, and has few whistles and bells. It was kept immaculately clean. The crew were phenomenal, always friends and caring, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Terrible Experience

Review for MSC Preziosa to South America

User Avatar
Luciana77
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

MSC Cruzeiros Brasil Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing. During ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Suite Aurea (sealed window)

11 fun days from FLL

Review for Koningsdam to South America

User Avatar
grandpacobra
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift food was excellent weather was great southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while the ship was immaculately clean music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums spoke a little French on a couple of the islands went to Mass on one on Sunday ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

NCL Cost Cutting At All Time High

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
wvacations
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL. The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Penthouse with Large Balcony

My vacation heroes

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Egbert1950
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Best cruise ever!

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
bmarder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not to my expectation

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Greyhorse
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago. With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

ALWAYS A HIGHLIGHT EVERY YEAR!! - MSC ORCHESTRA

Review for MSC Musica to South America

User Avatar
Maggie Lindeque
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year! We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as possible! My mom passed away on the 6th February this year and I enjoyed the quiet time on the deck to make peace with the big loss I encountered! Me and my friends enjoyed all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Good but -

Review for Coral Princess to South America

User Avatar
Shoearch
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship for the itinerary Buenos Aires to Santiago. Itinerary perfect but book your own independent tours for so much less money and far better - too many people on ship tours - think toilets! Staff were fabulous but the people on board lovely but so old i.e. most between 70 and 80 years . No one around after 10 PM . The poor band which were great but had an audience of 6 - quite ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great crew, entertainment and food

Review for Coral Princess to South America

User Avatar
Miss Bid
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Princess cancelled our Far East cruise and the same day we were booked on to the Coral Princess going from Buenos Aires to Santiago. South America has always been on the bucket list so off we went. Embarkation was fast and well organised and so was disembarkation. Two ports had tender boats which was well organised. The ship is a little tired in places but the service from all the crew was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to South America on Other Cruise Ships
Metropolitan Touring La Pinta Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to South America
Metropolitan Touring La Pinta Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to South America
Princess Cruises Coral Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to South America
Royal Caribbean International Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to South America
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Splendor Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to South America
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Pride Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to South America
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent