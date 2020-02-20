I am a Sapphire level cruiser with NCL. I have enjoyed cruising with them for years. I chose this cruise because I was in Brazil at the time and the cruise departed from Rio de Janeiro. The ship was recently refurbished and was in excellent shape. It is a smaller, older ship, and has few whistles and bells. It was kept immaculately clean. The crew were phenomenal, always friends and caring, ...
MSC Cruzeiros
Brasil
Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing.
During ...
daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift
food was excellent
weather was great
southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while
the ship was immaculately clean
music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting
saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums
spoke a little French on a couple of the islands
went to Mass on one on Sunday ...
Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL.
The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...
The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago.
With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year! We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as possible!
My mom passed away on the 6th February this year and I enjoyed the quiet time on the deck to make peace with the big loss I encountered!
Me and my friends enjoyed all ...
We chose this ship for the itinerary Buenos Aires to Santiago. Itinerary perfect but book your own independent tours for so much less money and far better - too many people on ship tours - think toilets!
Staff were fabulous but the people on board lovely but so old i.e. most between 70 and 80 years . No one around after 10 PM . The poor band which were great but had an audience of 6 - quite ...
Princess cancelled our Far East cruise and the same day we were booked on to the Coral Princess going from Buenos Aires to Santiago. South America has always been on the bucket list so off we went. Embarkation was fast and well organised and so was disembarkation. Two ports had tender boats which was well organised.
The ship is a little tired in places but the service from all the crew was ...