Pacific Coastal Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.7
896 reviews

896 reviews

Best Show I’ve ever seen anywhere!

Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Biker Baby
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I’d always heard this ship was fun. It is! Great food, service- But we saw this show, An entertainer named DARREN DOWLER. Singer, guitarist, impressionist, darn good looking! Truly it was the best show I’ve ever seen. Many people were upset because it was the first night and they missed him. He should have been on the first real sea day. He’s a legit star. Most cruise shows are so-so, but this was ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great short little getaway

Review for Regal Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
ken from ilinois
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are elite cruisers with Princess and value the perks they provide us. This was a short cruise to celebrate our 45th Wedding Anniversary. We spent 2 nights in Long Beach at the Hilton before the cruise where Princess put us up. The first leg was to Catalina Island, 24 miles away from LA. So the ship sailed South during the night and then back North. We took the excursion on a bus up to Catalina ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Nice short cruise.

Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Wubba
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

On this cruise because a friend found a great deal and needed a travel partner. Embarkation was lightning fast. I'd never left from San Francisco before, my only experience was Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale, LA, & Vancouver. In all those ports there were hundreds of people. Things moved niely, but still crowds. For this sold-out cruise there were maybe a few dozen people in process when we ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Very pleasant cruise

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Dmrogers11
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

For context, I usually cruise Disney so I can’t help but make it my point of reference. I took my 10YO son on a 3 day cruise from Vancouver to LA. Our main objective of the trip was to spend time together, enjoy the food and enjoy being at sea. I splurged on a club class mini suite. I. Not sure the ‘club class’ was worth the extra $$, but we loved the mini suite. So much space for just the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Disappointed

Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
PDX Grammy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Picked Princess because of good food reputation. Below expectations. Dining room: 70% good. Stay away from steak and veal. Fish entrees and chicken ok. Some Food had little flavor. Buffett: limited selections. Nothing really tasty. No sushi which was a disappointment. Salty Dog good. Liked the street tacos. Free coffee is made with syrup. Bought a coffee package for fresh bean cappuccinos. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Funtastic Cruise with a smokey background

Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
regussgal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our large group of travel friends booked this trip a year ago. We are SF natives who love the ease of leaving from SF. The cruise was a California Southern Coastal Cruise with stops in Santa Barbara, LA, San Diego and Encinada. Most of us booked the Club Level for a few dollars more which has it's perks.They have a special bar, the Club 15 where we had our nightly cocktails, a bottle of wine ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great itinerary, great staff, wonderful 10 days

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
bostonfred
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We always cruise for itinerary and sail multiple lines. Only our third Princess Cruise. I will start with the negatives and they are few. Star is old and will be sold off to P and O next year. Our cabin had some plumbing issues. Intermittent lack of toilet flushing and water backing up in the shower at night with loud gurgling sounds. Princess did their best to address issues and after several ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Relaxing get-away!

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Status2006
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Vancouver-round-trip cruises, with no need for air travel, are always a draw for us! This cruise was a terrific 10 day relaxing get-away and we are very glad we went! We were dropped off in Mission in time for the final West Coast Express commuter train to Waterfront Station, had breakfast in the Food Court then walked over to Canada Place for Embarkation. Would do that again if smaller ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Awesome time on Princess

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Lilliejean
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was Good value for the money. I enjoyed the entertainment, the food was awesome and the service above and beyond. The crew were attentive at all times and were helpful. The cruise staff was friendly, funny and kept things lively. Great team. I enjoyed the entertainment and games. I was traveling with my mother and father in law and they also enjoyed the variety of ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Relaxing on the Star Princess

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
babbdawg
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Living near Vancouver my DH and I like taking these round trips with no flights to worry about. We were sailing the California Coast celebrating our birthdays and our wedding anniversary. Embarkation was smooth and our stateroom was ready before 1 pm. The ship is older and is showing some wear but it was well maintained and our cabin was in good shape Our favourite things on this cruise: the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to Pacific Coastal on Other Cruise Ships
Princess Cruises Island Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Sun Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Carnival Fascination Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to Pacific Coastal
