I’d always heard this ship was fun. It is! Great food, service- But we saw this show, An entertainer named DARREN DOWLER. Singer, guitarist, impressionist, darn good looking! Truly it was the best show I’ve ever seen. Many people were upset because it was the first night and they missed him. He should have been on the first real sea day. He’s a legit star. Most cruise shows are so-so, but this was ...
We are elite cruisers with Princess and value the perks they provide us. This was a short cruise to celebrate our 45th Wedding Anniversary. We spent 2 nights in Long Beach at the Hilton before the cruise where Princess put us up. The first leg was to Catalina Island, 24 miles away from LA. So the ship sailed South during the night and then back North. We took the excursion on a bus up to Catalina ...
On this cruise because a friend found a great deal and needed a travel partner.
Embarkation was lightning fast. I'd never left from San Francisco before, my only experience was Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale, LA, & Vancouver. In all those ports there were hundreds of people. Things moved niely, but still crowds. For this sold-out cruise there were maybe a few dozen people in process when we ...
For context, I usually cruise Disney so I can’t help but make it my point of reference.
I took my 10YO son on a 3 day cruise from Vancouver to LA. Our main objective of the trip was to spend time together, enjoy the food and enjoy being at sea. I splurged on a club class mini suite. I. Not sure the ‘club class’ was worth the extra $$, but we loved the mini suite. So much space for just the ...
Picked Princess because of good food reputation. Below expectations. Dining room: 70% good. Stay away from steak and veal. Fish entrees and chicken ok. Some Food had little flavor. Buffett: limited selections. Nothing really tasty. No sushi which was a disappointment. Salty Dog good. Liked the street tacos. Free coffee is made with syrup. Bought a coffee package for fresh bean cappuccinos. ...
Our large group of travel friends booked this trip a year ago. We are SF natives who love the ease of leaving from SF. The cruise was a California Southern Coastal Cruise with stops in Santa Barbara, LA, San Diego and Encinada. Most of us booked the Club Level for a few dollars more which has it's perks.They have a special bar, the Club 15 where we had our nightly cocktails, a bottle of wine ...
We always cruise for itinerary and sail multiple lines. Only our third Princess Cruise. I will start with the negatives and they are few. Star is old and will be sold off to P and O next year. Our cabin had some plumbing issues. Intermittent lack of toilet flushing and water backing up in the shower at night with loud gurgling sounds. Princess did their best to address issues and after several ...
Vancouver-round-trip cruises, with no need for air travel, are always a draw for us! This cruise was a terrific 10 day relaxing get-away and we are very glad we went! We were dropped off in Mission in time for the final West Coast Express commuter train to Waterfront Station, had breakfast in the Food Court then walked over to Canada Place for Embarkation. Would do that again if smaller ...
This cruise was Good value for the money. I enjoyed the entertainment, the food was awesome and the service above and beyond. The crew were attentive at all times and were helpful. The cruise staff was friendly, funny and kept things lively. Great team. I enjoyed the entertainment and games. I was traveling with my mother and father in law and they also enjoyed the variety of ...
Living near Vancouver my DH and I like taking these round trips with no flights to worry about. We were sailing the California Coast celebrating our birthdays and our wedding anniversary. Embarkation was smooth and our stateroom was ready before 1 pm. The ship is older and is showing some wear but it was well maintained and our cabin was in good shape Our favourite things on this cruise: the ...