Germany Family Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
2,199 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,199 Germany Family Cruises Reviews

Better Than Expected From P&O

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

A very average cruise made worse

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Mrsnaive
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Staff great but other problems

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

tom 56
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding). We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed. Other ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, welcome back from your recent travels. We appreciate you taking the time to share your honest feedback from your journey on board AmaVerde. We sincerely apologize if the noise...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

MDR could be better

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

SpaRobin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise as it was at the right price and offered a chance of some sun before the onset of winter. Embarkation was very efficient and no delays from port arrival until boarding Ventura. I requested Club dining on first sitting but was allocated freedom dining of which I dislike but I paid the Saver fare rather than Select so no complaints. For me I always prefer to have the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

HER MAJESTY IS IN DECLINE

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

howster007
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

First of all I would like to say that we are both Diamond Cunard World Club members. We were passengers in Princess Grill on the short segment from Southampton to Hamburg October 20-22, 2023. This was the absolute worst experience I have ever had on a Cunard ship. This was our 12th sailing on QM2 and 34th cruise with Cunard. QM2 was scheduled to enter dry dock the morning we arrived in Hamburg. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

worst cruise we have taken on princess

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

riekec
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on over 80 cruises and about 30 with Princess. We booked this because of the itinerary and that it had a glass dome over the pool. The pool area was not heated and we sat on the chaise lounges with our coats on. I will only comment on the things that Princess had control over. The Good: Embarkation was probably one of the best we have encountered. Disembarkation was also the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Ship's crew throwing liquids overboard.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

artiec30411
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was a fairly typical cruise until the final night of the cruise. I was standing on my room's balcony observing the departure from the port of Le Havre, France. Now remember that every cruise line you have ever sailed on repeatedly lectures you on not throwing anything overboard. I was standing there enjoying the departure when I was deluged with an unknown liquid from the deck above. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Crowded and noisy

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

cruzin.cat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as for 12 nights there were 8 ports of call so not many sea days. Sadly a massive storm started on the day of embarkation and messed up the whole trip. Delayed departure and then two ports were cancelled which couldn't be helped. Weather was atrocious throughout. Ship was packed and there was no "quiet space". All public areas were too small and you were continually on top of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

11th and last cruise with the Princess Golden Corral

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

bbuchner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have 17 overall cruises, this was our 11th with princess. after the last on on the ruby, i was so let down i swore never again but!! The ports of call on this one said, one more time!! huge mistake. remember in days of old the soap was real, chocolates on the pillows and princess shopping bags for going ashore:) now it liquid everything, towels that actually smelled like paint and those ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Extra charges

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

Insurance55
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Hadn’t been to 3 of the ports, and 10 nights sounded good. Didn’t anticipate having to constantly pay for transfers from the ship to the destination! It’s a big ship and therefore had to dock in commercial docks, Entertainment - the shows were first class but during g the day was pretty poor Food was excellent- although busy on sea days! Definitely take the drinks package, great ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

