Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Suite
Traveled with disabled person
Review for AmaBella to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2021
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony
Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom
Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony
Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Suite
Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: French Balcony
Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony