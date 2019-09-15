  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Europe - River Cruise Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
431 reviews

1-10 of 431 Europe - River Cruise Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Heaven on the Rhine (and Main and Danube……)

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CarolScott
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a) I wanted to be away for 2 weeks and b) the Rhine has been on the bucket list for ages. There were only 73 guests on board, not unusual for the first voyage of the season apparently. There were 4 Brits on board, including us, and 2 Canadians. The rest of the guests were American. Our fellow guests were a delight. They were interesting and interested in the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful people and wonderful personnel

Review for AmaBella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ClaudetLH
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We did the 14 days cruise from Giurgiu to Vilshofen. It was a great experience, we met nice people and the on board personnel was exceptional. I want to mention, particularly, Dajana Jakovac our first cruise manager; Sergio, the front desk; Boris the dining room director, Djivko, the Hotel manager; Rui, the sport director, the captain and all the staff that was really incredible. We spent ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

Russian delight

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ernml1964
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We arrived in Moscow 2 days early and were totally amazed at how clean the city was and how friendly all the people were. Our hotel in Moscow (Raddison) was like a palace. The food in the hotel was good also. We went to a local Ukranian restaurant and had a great time, the food was great, the waiters were fun and we felt like we knew everyone when we left. Shopping was also fun in Moscow. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking is incredible

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
scarborofare638
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First let me tell you this was Passage to Eastern Europe. Our ship was supposed to be the Aegir, but was switched to the Embla at the last minute. This was our third Viking River Cruise having done the Rhine Getaway and the Romantic Danube. While on the Danube cruise, I asked our program director, George, which was his favorite cruise. He said Passage to Eastern Europe. Consequently, we booked ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Awesome Danube cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
careanimalclinic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Good cruise but could be better

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
reads2go
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Viking cruise; we have cruised other lines all over the world but not a river cruise. Overall it was a good cruise BUT....some things were disappointing. We had a cabin with a French balcony. It was a small cabin; the space between the bed (on both sides) was about as minimal as it could be. We had a stool; no chair. The bathroom was small and anyone more than average would ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Beautiful and interesting ports of call

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rosapdx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise took us to many places we never thought we would see. Budapest and Vienna were beautiful! With one exception, all of the local guides were very good. The staff was wonderful in particular the Program Director, Violetta. About midway through our cruise, we had to swap ships due to low water levels in the Danube. We were warned before we left this might happen. We were transferred to ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cruise was good. Leaving the ship was not.

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hbcapital
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we had an enjoyable Danube river cruise, from Passau to Budapest, with a 3 day pre cruise stop in Prague. Danube water levels were fine and we had no issues going through the locks. Food was very good and plentiful, service was top notch. Boris, the cruise director was adequate although a little on the sarcastic side. The cabin was clean and roomy enough. On board entertainment was a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to Europe River on Other Cruise Ships
