  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Arctic Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
14 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14 Arctic Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

NCL -- Frustrating, Stressful, Debilitating Cruise

Review for Norwegian Star to Arctic

User Avatar
briangdg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My partner and I chose this NCL rather expensive cruise because half of the 11-day cruise time was to be spent in Greenland. When we were checking in at the cruise terminal at Reykjavík, we got our first unpleasant surprise of the cruise, The Captain had cancelled all the Greenland ports and was taking the ship to Norway before heading back to Iceland for the last 4 days of the cruise. If we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Missed two ports due to wind, but cruise was delightful

Review for Island Princess to Arctic

User Avatar
Arnie81
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two of the ports (Haugesund and Lerwick) were missed due to high winds. But our purpose for the cruise was to visit Iceland, and those ports were great! Food was average and service was great. Arriving without luggage from flight was annoying but the ship tried hard to accommodate our situation. The transition from COVID-intensive to normal cruising is happening slowly and still impacts ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Complete waste of money

Review for Marella Discovery to Arctic

User Avatar
susan450
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just arrived back from Midnight Sun Cruise with Discovery. This was the worst cruise we have ever been on and I have been on many all over the world. Hurricane Hectar changed our plans and we headed for a safe port. I totally understand this. What I don't understand that when the hurricane passed, we headed south instead of north. I was not alone in thinking this. Many people I spoke to would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Arctic Adventure in Summer

Review for Nordnorge to Arctic

User Avatar
Wendy Q
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

In 2006, I sailed on this very same vessel to Antarctica. When I heard the ship had been refurbished in 2016 and was now sailing in the Arctic, I was anxious to experience "having sailed to the ends of the Earth" on the same ship. My expectations were exceeded on this cruise! Although the weather was a little bit less than cooperative, the sights of the Norwegian Coast were stunning, and the crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

The Artic with NCL

Review for Norwegian Star to Arctic

User Avatar
BobCCQ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Norwegian Star as it was going to northern Norway and one of our group was particularly keen to visit the North Cape. Whilst my wife and I are regular cruisers (we average 2 a year) the reminder of our group were either novices or had cruised once before. There were 6 of us in total and we joined the ship in Copenhagen, embarkation was relatively painless and despite the check in area ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Great Arctic circle cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
DP_SD
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Enjoyed the ports of call as there was great weather and scenery. We had minor rain only on one June day. Traveling above the arctic circle with having no sunset was expected, but still strange. You have to travel in winter to see the northern lights. The two most northern stops were smaller and more desolate, but the southern ports were quaint to larger cities with deep fjords and greenery ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Serenade Arctic Circle

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
Loracpin2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I gave the review a four has a compromise rating. We chose this sailing strictly for the itinerary and that truly delivered. This was our 38th cruise, 7th RCI and second on the Serenade, last one being the Inaugural TA in September 2003. Our last RCI cruise was on the Freedom in 2013. The difference between the RCI product offered in 2003 and 2013 was very evident. The difference between 2013 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Beautiful Norway on the Koningsdam

Review for Koningsdam to Arctic

User Avatar
talavera_7
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the destination, Norway all the way to above the Arctic circle. We also wanted to experience a new ship after seven previous HAL cruises. As usual, the demographic is "mature". There were over 800 Dutch passengers due to publicity and promotion in the Netherlands. We enjoyed the cruise very much, aided by exceptional weather and smooth seas. Here are our hits and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Wonderful Norwegian scenery

Review for Koningsdam to Arctic

User Avatar
Canucksafloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Koningsdam is a beautiful new ship. The crew is also new, therefore still needs to be fully trained. The service in dining room is quite slow requiring 2+ hours for dinner. The dining room food is good, but not excellent. The Tamarind however is excellent. There are premium dining venues that are poorly attended. There should be more included dining options. The Lido table cleaning is ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Large or Standard Interior Stateroom

In search of the lights, and finding out so much more about wonderful Norway.

Review for Nordnorge to Arctic

User Avatar
Queenie1603
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 5th trip to Norway having previously visited by North Sea Ferry from Newcastle (with car), Queen Victoria, Grand Princess and the Ryndam. Norway is one of my favourite destinations but I have always visited in Summer, so long long days. I have always wanted to see the Northern Lights and Hurtigruten offer the chance to see the Northern Lights on their daily coastal service from Bergen ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Find a cruise

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Arctic on Other Cruise Ships
Marella Cruises Marella Discovery Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Arctic
Marella Cruises Marella Discovery Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Arctic
Royal Caribbean International Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Arctic
Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Arctic
Princess Cruises Island Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Arctic
Hurtigruten Nordnorge Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Arctic
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.