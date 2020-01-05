We wanted to visit Antarctica but was dreading the Drake's passage as one of us is prone to seasickness. So we decided to go with a suite on bigger ship instead of a cabin on one of smaller expedition class ship, giving up the opportunity to land in Antarctica. We had some of the best experiences on this cruise and some of the worst.
The best experiences:
(1) We had close encounters with ...
I couldn't believe my luck when a trip to the Antarctica came up. I was saying the night before to my husband that we would not be visiting this part of the world because it was way too expensive, then BINGO the Coral Princes was cruising down this part of the world with a few stops on the way and on the way back. (at an affordable price)
Our cabin was extremely comfortable and we were on the ...
The primary reason for this cruise was to see Antarctica - everything else was secondary. Coral Princess is a great ship in very good condition. May have the smallest ration of passengers per ton of any major cruise ship making for a very uncrowded experience. Superb Captain, very good crew, might be my favorite cruise ship (this was cruise 16.)
Embarkation seemed hectic with what felt like ...
We wanted to go to Antartica and felt cruise touring was the way to go. We were not disappointed! The cruise was incredible. Seeing the icebergs, the wildlife (plenty of whales, penguins and seals) and cruising around the island of Cape Horn was cool.
Although delayed by a huge storm coming from the west towards South America, when it was time to go across Drake passage, it was calm as can ...
We had been looking at this cruise for sometime and gave it to ourselves for our 40th wedding anniversary. We liked this cruise because it was the only affordable way to see Antarctica (checking off a continent). Also we had not been to South American. My wife and I spent 3 days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. We took a city walking tour to understand and see the city and enjoyed some delicious ...
On a big cruise ship you don't get to go off the ship onto the ice, but the cost is about a third of the price, so we thought we'd try seeing Antarctica this way and if we really needed to touch the ice, we could do the expedition ship in a few years.
We were not disappointed. Captain McBain took us to places not even on the itinerary, and we had a blast doing them. We got to within a couple ...
This trip included four days cruising around the Antarctic peninsula and nearby South Shetland Islands. Ice bergs - check. Really bid tabular icebergs - check. Penguins on the shore and on floating ice - check. Penguins swimming and porpoising - check. Whales floating, swimming, diving - check. Sea lions - check. Glaciers - check. Large areas covered by continental ice sheets - check. ...
The reason for this cruise is simple: ANTARCTICA!!! The most amazing place I've ever been. The other ports were Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, Falkland Islands (cancelled because of weather) Puerto Madryn, Argentina and Montevideo. There were a lot of sea days so I think they struggled to find enough entertainers or those willing to fly to South America. For example; the in house performed a night of ...
We choose this cruise because it was a great way for us to visit our last continent, Antarctica. Although we were faced with a disappointment in the beginning as our landing expedition was cancelled due to weather, Captain Todd McBain and his crew did everything to make up for it. They rerouted, added an excellent port and provided us with an experience that was beyond belief. Captain McBain is ...
This was my second adventure with The Coral, the first in 2015 to Alaska, so who better to cruise again to Antarctica. I was a solo traveller from Sunderland to Santiago - a very long way! After the nightmare chaos of Santiago Airport, though to be fair there were many Princess reps on hand to guide us through it, embarkation was stress free and in no time at all I was in my cabin. Mark Lee my ...