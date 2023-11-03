The ship is Beautiful, the internet is the best you can find in the middle of the sea. However, the service is not as good as the ship
- the service is variable depending on who is serving you
- we had problems with the AC and it took two days of calling to get it fixed
- the gym is nice but … it opens late in the morning, it’s not 24 hours are in most cruises I have been , this created ...
We were excited to join this new ship and Line for a cruise around the Caribbean. The price was competitive and on paper, the offering of a very high standard. In summary, the standards were met and we had a fantastic trip. Of course there are always some things that a line does better and some things that are done worse, and this was also also true for Explorer 1.
Our cabin was nicely ...
First time on Explora Journeys and this voyage was at about 50% occupancy with 450 passengers and 500 crew.
Embarkation: Arrival times for check in were a bit contradictory between boarding paperwork and app. We checked out of the Intercontinental at 1030 and caught an Uber over to terminal C for embarkation. We were the only vehicle arriving, at that moment, so porters took our luggage ...