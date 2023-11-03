  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Explora Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: annabellemia
Photo Credit: annabellemia
Photo Credit: Perhedegaard
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Explora Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, lack good service

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

Joseph Sche
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The ship is Beautiful, the internet is the best you can find in the middle of the sea. However, the service is not as good as the ship - the service is variable depending on who is serving you - we had problems with the AC and it took two days of calling to get it fixed - the gym is nice but … it opens late in the morning, it’s not 24 hours are in most cruises I have been , this created ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

A great new line, challenging, high end and enjoyable

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

bradders
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were excited to join this new ship and Line for a cruise around the Caribbean. The price was competitive and on paper, the offering of a very high standard. In summary, the standards were met and we had a fantastic trip. Of course there are always some things that a line does better and some things that are done worse, and this was also also true for Explorer 1. Our cabin was nicely ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Explora Journeys, Explora I Cruise Nov 3 through Nov 10 2023

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

neueruhr
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First time on Explora Journeys and this voyage was at about 50% occupancy with 450 passengers and 500 crew. Embarkation: Arrival times for check in were a bit contradictory between boarding paperwork and app. We checked out of the Intercontinental at 1030 and caught an Uber over to terminal C for embarkation. We were the only vehicle arriving, at that moment, so porters took our luggage ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Explora Ships
Explora I Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.