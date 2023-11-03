Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

The ship is Beautiful, the internet is the best you can find in the middle of the sea. However, the service is not as good as the ship - the service is variable depending on who is serving you - we had problems with the AC and it took two days of calling to get it fixed - the gym is nice but … it opens late in the morning, it’s not 24 hours are in most cruises I have been , this created ...