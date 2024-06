Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Explora I

As our trip is coming to an end I have been reflecting on our experience. Although the ship is luxurious and the staff are extremely attentive we are left feeling a little disappointed. Initially when we booked our itinerary we were visiting ports such as Nice and Monaco. I was pretty excited as I had never been to any of the places before. After we had paid our initial deposit and booked our ...