fresh crab pins at the market
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Picket ball when not to windy was nice
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Panama Canal . glass surrounds you every where . which takes the off the experience of cruising
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
The market . seafood station bar
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Explora Journeys Europe River Cruise Reviews

Explora 1 We will be back

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Explora I

User Avatar
Winslow990
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a slightly bigger ship than we normally go on However it was never an issue. HIGHLIGHTS The food in all the restaurants is outstanding .( we did not eat in the pay extra tasting menu restaurant) The bar service is very good and the range of included drinks is not extensive it is ell curated. The fixture and fittings in all the public areas are fantastic and very ...
Sail Date: June 2024

a failure of luxury

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Explora I

User Avatar
vistaman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

With very high expectations I joined the Explora I in Hamburg for a 12 days cruise to Glasgow. After the usual embarkation paperwork was done , I was able to go on board however contrarely to most " luxury ships " there were no single assistants to carry the hand luggage on board and the way to the gangway at the Altona terminal is rather steep. For a " luxury" ship Explora I is quite a big ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Europe River Cruise Reviews for Explora Journeys Ships
