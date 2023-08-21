This is a slightly bigger ship than we normally go on However it was never an issue.
HIGHLIGHTS
The food in all the restaurants is outstanding .( we did not eat in the pay extra tasting menu restaurant)
The bar service is very good and the range of included drinks is not extensive it is ell curated.
The fixture and fittings in all the public areas are fantastic and very ...
With very high expectations I joined the Explora I in Hamburg for a 12 days cruise to Glasgow. After the usual embarkation paperwork was done , I was able to go on board however contrarely to most " luxury ships " there were no single assistants to carry the hand luggage on board and the way to the gangway at the Altona terminal is rather steep.
For a " luxury" ship Explora I is quite a big ...