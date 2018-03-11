  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
World Cruise Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 World Cruise Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

1st time on Silversea

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions. 1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: View Suite

Exceptional repatriation following COVID19 event.

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
Graham P
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

During a recent cruise on the Silver explorer of the Chilean fjords, a fellow guest was transferred to the local medical centre in the beautiful village of Tortel. As the local authorities were concerned that the guest was possibly infected with COVID19, all guests who were ashore were directed to return to the ship immediately. The ship was shortly thereafter granted permission to continue the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

RUSSIA ARCTIC TRANSIT - OLD SHIP, GOOD EXPEDITION

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
WBradfordGary
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this vessel due to cross over Russian Arctic on 25 day Voyage. The Expedition program ( under contract ) was good with most Arctic Ocean stops accomplished. However the vessel is an old ( 30+ years in service ) with poor public spaces and mediocre staff service. For two pax price ( $100,000) no real value here. SILVERSEA has taken older vessel and placed in “ expedition ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Class Oceanview Stateroom

Worst experience of our lives

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
PJSphotog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was to be a "cruise of a lifetime." I hope it is, because I never want to experience something so bad again, ever. The cruise was to be Nome to Nome, up to Wrangell Island, and along the Russian Arctic coast. 19 days of "nobody else gets here" cruising. The itinerary was changed a few days before we were to leave, for reasons of "fuel supplier restrictions" but the new itinerary was as ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: View Suite

Adventures abound in Zodiacs

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
Bowsercruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to sail among the small islands of the Sea of Cortez with abundance of marine, birds, and reptiles. Professional team with Kit Masters leading. She made every effort to insure that everyone needs were met. There were many opportunities to snorkel, hike and view birds/landscapes from Zodiacs. Our cabin was very comfortable with Butler/attendant on call. The food could be ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Adventurer Class Oceanview Stateroom

Ushuaia to Valparaiso, Chile on Silver Explorer

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
Garth Ramsey
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Its the only way to see the Chilean coast inlets and scenery short of having your own boat. There are no roads or habitation in most of the areas we visited. Excursions by zodiac to see wildlife and glaciers were amazing. The ship was small by cruise ship standards but was therefore able to sail in confined fiords and through narrow passes. The food and service was excellent. Nothing was too ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Explorer Class Oceanview Stateroom

