I wanted to see the Northern Lights and the Norwegian fjords and felt Hurtigruten was the best company to provide this. Furthermore, Hurtigruten offers a free 7 day cruise if the Northern Lights are not seen.
Hurtigruten did not disappoint. We saw the Northern Lights on two occasions and with Hurtigruten's long experience sailing in the Norwegian fjords the crew was able to avoid bad weather ...
Trip was recommended by a travel agent, it was also chance to see the Northern Lights. We didn't want a big cruise ship for our first cruise, we also wanted a trip to the Arctic Circle we this trip provided. The trip to the main port in the Arctic cancelled due to the weather which was very disappointing. The lights made a very brief appearance which also added to the frustration, I accept we were ...
We would not have chosen to cruise Norway in the winter but we were travelling with friends who had done this cruise before and were anxious to do it again. The experience was amazing. You would be disappointed if you were expecting the glitz and glamour of a cruise ship. This is very much a working vessel designed to take and pick up passengers and goods along the Norwegian coast. There is very ...
I chose the cruise as I wanted to see the Northern Lights and the Norwegian landscape during winter. I found the Hurtigruten cruise from an internet search. I appreciate that the Hurtigruten website provides detailed and accurate description of the cruise itinerary and cabin condition. The booking process was also a breeze.
The cruise, as it turned out, was significantly above my expectation. ...
I chose this cruise to time the Arctic Circle crossing with my birthday and I wanted to see the Northern Lights.
I chose Hurtigruten after online research and would definitely travel with Hurtigruten again.
The ship was incredibly comfortable and clean, the staff were very friendly and helpful and all spoke excellent English.
The Expedition team were knowledgeable and very experienced in ...
Cruised Norwegian fjords for my wife's 60th birthday.
Everything was most enjoyable except for the cabin quality. We booked together with another couple for a cabin, with porthole/outside view, but may be restricted.We all paid the same price. Hurtigruten would not provide cabin location/quality until we boarded.
Our cabin must have been the worst possible cabin, whilst our friends had a ...
This cruise and everything about our time in Norway was above and beyond all our expectations
We had early unseasonal cold weather with snow which was wonderful for us as we come from a hot & sunny climate & never see snow and it turned everything into a fairyland.
We chose Hurtigruten as we wanted to see as much of Norwegian life as possible and being on a "Ferry' stopping a little ports ...
My husband and I took the 12 days Norwegian Coastal Voyage hoping to see the Northern Lights. I love the ship—it is just the right size, small but still comfortable. Our cabin 621, even with an obstructed view, was wonderful. You could actually see a little land, sea and sky. The bed was firm with a wonderful down comforter. A lot of storage space, including under the bed. The bathroom was ...
We arrived 2 days before the departure at Bergen to visit ourself the city from Paris (2 days are too long for visiting Bergen).
The cruise was very confortable : Polar interior cabin was small but very cosy. Every meal was so good. We ate many local product : fishes, berrys, brown cheese, ... And sometimes we ate french pasteries on breakfast.
All cruise's team was at our service for ...
We had always wanted to do the Norwegian coast and my parents took the journey probably 40 years ago and loved it. Our Swedish friends, who we travel with, suggested we take this trip and we jumped at the chance. We understood this is not a cruise but a trip on a supply ship. We had taken the same type of trip before on the St. Lawrence so we fully understood the difference between cruise and ...