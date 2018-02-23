A close encounter with the wild. If you love adventure, learning and some ability leveled activity then this trip is for you. Knowledgeable expedition leaders, photographers and presenters are the value added to this trip. The accessibility to the staff increases your learning experience. Loved being among the whales, kayaking the mangroves, birding and selected hiking to view plant habitats and ...
This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
We chose this trip from Santiago Chile through the Panama Canal to Ft. Lauderdale because we wanted to try an Expedition ship and I don't like cold weather. Everything is geared towards the Arctic however and there really wasn't much to do on the ship. We had a nature lecturer and a historian but the talks were mostly on the Arctic. The "toys" on board are only licensed to be used in Antarctica ...
We wanted to see Maya sites and wanted to try Ponant. We have sailed on Cunard, Celebrity, Oceania, Windstar, Seabourn, Holland America and Viking - 20+ cruises in all, 6 on Seabourn.
I would say 80-90 percent of the passengers spoke French as their primary language. We enjoyed that.
The officers are French, the staff Indonesian or Filipino.
We were rather taken aback to see the captain ...
We had such hopes for this trip. The ship & itinerary fit our needs on paper but in reality we were disappointed with the execution of this cruise.
Not only did embarkation change from Puerto Morelos to Cozumel after booking our flights but the trip was advertised to include diving in Honduras. On boarded we learned Puerto Cortes was a dirty shipping port with no diving. The water was green ...
Le Champlain is a lovely ship with only ninety-two cabins, 165 passengers and 115 crew members. We felt the on-board experience was excellent in almost every respect and were impressed that most crew members knew us by name, or at least by cabin number and preferences midway through the cruise.
Ponant has had difficulties with the local Mexican government and they have been unable to embark ...
We chose this cruise to sail among the small islands of the Sea of Cortez with abundance of marine, birds, and reptiles. Professional team with Kit Masters leading. She made every effort to insure that everyone needs were met. There were many opportunities to snorkel, hike and view birds/landscapes from Zodiacs. Our cabin was very comfortable with Butler/attendant on call. The food could be ...
We chose this cruise because we had heard about it from many previous guests on this trip and because we really wanted to see whales in Baja. After taking this trip, we now understand why people love it and why they return year after year.
We have traveled with National Geographic/Lindblad several times in the past, so we knew that this would be a good trip. As is our experience, the captain ...
Whales! Not only did we see blue whales, gray whales and humpback whales, we were also close enough to hear them, and feel the spray of the "blow." The arcs of dolphins, rolls of sea lions, flights of pelicans, and spirals of frigate birds were also impressive. The strolls through the desert were also compelling and a stark change from life on the water.
The staff were experienced, ...
We've been on 3 Nat Geo/Lindblad (NGL) trips and this was by far the most disappointing. This was recommended to us from many who were on the Epic Galapagos trip as a "must". So we were looking forward to this. Disappointment starts with the title of the trip. Among the Great Whales really should have been "Among the Gray Whales. The title implied that we would see many types of whales when in ...