Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

It's a must to try Hurtigruten Cruise Line, their new additions are just comfortable and beautiful. There is pretty much everything available on board, except Entertainment, which honestly felt great, who needs it on expeditions cruises?! and Butlers for the Suites, which is a Shame. How nice would it be to have your Butler booking a dinner or serving breakfast or, etc.... and for the prices ...