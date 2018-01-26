  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Galapagos Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.9
Very Good
19 reviews

1-10 of 19 Galapagos Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Quito and Celebrity Flora - perfect except for Covid.

Review for Celebrity Flora to Galapagos

User Avatar
djbarnes
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I (mid-50's) did the 10 night Quito and Flora Inner Loop with our two adult children (19, 22). Overall this was a great experience except for covid which I will save for the last paragraph for those of you cruising during covid (hopefully limited to just the rest of 2022). I have tried to provide info here that I wish I had known prior to sailing (so my apologies if it is ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Amazing Galapagos islands & wildlife with Natl Geo

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
srross101
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Since Galapagos is a trip of a lifetime and difficult to get to, we wanted to make sure we did it right. The ship, crew & naturalists were EXCELLENT! Each excursion was with a small group and a Naturalist. The Naturalists were extremely knowledgeable, articulate, attentive and personable. They made it interesting, fun, educational and safe; and their passion for the Galapagos was evident. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

A Flora/Galapagos Adventure

Review for Celebrity Flora to Galapagos

User Avatar
AZMembergs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We all have our priorities. Before you take this Flora adventure – your experience for a life time, make a decision, which is more important to you: working internet or flushing toilets, because you may not get both at the same time. Am I joking? Yes – just a little, but I got your attention, right? Gorgeous new boat aside, we felt like we were on a “shake-down cruise” because we were the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite with Veranda

Linblad / Nat Geo Galapagos Cruise

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
rlsobey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Visiting the Galapagos Islands has been on our travel list. When we were offered an opportunity to do it with friends we immediately agreed. This cruise was hosted by Lindblad / National Geographic. The cruise was great, there was no part of the cruise which I found lacking or poorly done. L/NG provided the smoothest transition from the airport to the hotel on the day of arrival and then the ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Our 60th Bday celebrations trip of our lifetimes!!

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
LSweet
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

All I can say is our “expedition” with Nat Geographic far exceeded our expectations. We went with Linblad and National Geographic in the Nat Geo Endeavor 11 because we knew they had been there the longest as far as a “cruise line” But this was not a cruise.. it was indeed an Expedition! Full of hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, and lectures, loaded with information on everything “Galapagos” for the 7 ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Top Quality

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
ACLondon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

When it comes to wildlife, outdoor exploration and comfort, Linblad-National Geographic is top of the line. We chose the Galapagos because we wanted to be outside exploring and photographing. The Endeavor II provided a highly functional and comfortable boat for the experience. Our cabin was large enough for two people to comfortably enjoy the week long trip without feeling crowded. The windows ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Traveled with children

Penguin Mania

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
wibagoff
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My trip highlight was swimming side by side with a Penguin. The adrenalin was rushing as I found myself swimming competitively to keep up with a feeding penguin. It was a bonus to add a pre-trip to Mashpi with the Galapagos trip. It completed our Ecuadorian adventure from cloud forest to islands. The onboard dining experience was excellent. They walked me personally thru every meal to assure ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Outstanding, Once in a Lifetime trip! A Special Experience in a Magical Place

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
thehop
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Going to the Galapagos was a life long dream. Since I learned about it, I've wanted to go there for over 50 years. As we researched options for our trip we found that National Geographic / Linblad offered the best value for the money. We thought they would have the most knowledgable naturalists and would provide a quality experience. We were right! Everything ran without a single problem. ...
Sail Date: April 2018

An awesome trip to the Galapagos

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
sasha727435
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by friends as the best trip to the Galapagos. Nary a complaint from me or my traveling companion - it was really fantastic. Ship was attractive and comfortable, naturalists were well informed and congenial, food was surprisingly delicious, and coordination of all our various activies on land and on water was well orchestrated throughout. I especially enjoyed all the ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Fantastic Experience!

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
ffiedler
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The service, food, and attention to detail was excellent! I would strongly recommend this trip for anyone looking to see and experience a place that is filled with beautiful landscapes, amazing wildlife, and 5 star food! The crew and naturalists were very friendly and went out of their way to make sure everyone had a great time. Every aspect of the trip was well planned and easy for our first ...
Sail Date: January 2018

