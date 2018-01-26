My wife and I (mid-50's) did the 10 night Quito and Flora Inner Loop with our two adult children (19, 22). Overall this was a great experience except for covid which I will save for the last paragraph for those of you cruising during covid (hopefully limited to just the rest of 2022). I have tried to provide info here that I wish I had known prior to sailing (so my apologies if it is ...
Since Galapagos is a trip of a lifetime and difficult to get to, we wanted to make sure we did it right. The ship, crew & naturalists were EXCELLENT! Each excursion was with a small group and a Naturalist. The Naturalists were extremely knowledgeable, articulate, attentive and personable. They made it interesting, fun, educational and safe; and their passion for the Galapagos was evident. ...
We all have our priorities. Before you take this Flora adventure – your experience for a life time, make a decision, which is more important to you: working internet or flushing toilets, because you may not get both at the same time.
Am I joking? Yes – just a little, but I got your attention, right?
Gorgeous new boat aside, we felt like we were on a “shake-down cruise” because we were the ...
Visiting the Galapagos Islands has been on our travel list. When we were offered an opportunity to do it with friends we immediately agreed. This cruise was hosted by Lindblad / National Geographic. The cruise was great, there was no part of the cruise which I found lacking or poorly done.
L/NG provided the smoothest transition from the airport to the hotel on the day of arrival and then the ...
All I can say is our “expedition” with Nat Geographic far exceeded our expectations. We went with Linblad and National Geographic in the Nat Geo Endeavor 11 because we knew they had been there the longest as far as a “cruise line” But this was not a cruise.. it was indeed an Expedition! Full of hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, and lectures, loaded with information on everything “Galapagos” for the 7 ...
When it comes to wildlife, outdoor exploration and comfort, Linblad-National Geographic is top of the line. We chose the Galapagos because we wanted to be outside exploring and photographing. The Endeavor II provided a highly functional and comfortable boat for the experience. Our cabin was large enough for two people to comfortably enjoy the week long trip without feeling crowded. The windows ...
My trip highlight was swimming side by side with a Penguin. The adrenalin was rushing as I found myself swimming competitively to keep up with a feeding penguin.
It was a bonus to add a pre-trip to Mashpi with the Galapagos trip. It completed our Ecuadorian adventure from cloud forest to islands.
The onboard dining experience was excellent. They walked me personally thru every meal to assure ...
Going to the Galapagos was a life long dream. Since I learned about it, I've wanted to go there for over 50 years. As we researched options for our trip we found that National Geographic / Linblad offered the best value for the money. We thought they would have the most knowledgable naturalists and would provide a quality experience. We were right! Everything ran without a single problem. ...
Recommended by friends as the best trip to the Galapagos. Nary a complaint
from me or my traveling companion - it was really fantastic. Ship was attractive
and comfortable, naturalists were well informed and congenial, food was surprisingly
delicious, and coordination of all our various activies on land and on water was well orchestrated throughout.
I especially enjoyed all the ...
The service, food, and attention to detail was excellent! I would strongly recommend this trip for anyone looking to see and experience a place that is filled with beautiful landscapes, amazing wildlife, and 5 star food! The crew and naturalists were very friendly and went out of their way to make sure everyone had a great time. Every aspect of the trip was well planned and easy for our first ...