I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
It's a must to try Hurtigruten Cruise Line, their new additions are just comfortable and beautiful.
There is pretty much everything available on board, except Entertainment, which honestly felt great, who needs it on expeditions cruises?! and Butlers for the Suites, which is a Shame. How nice would it be to have your Butler booking a dinner or serving breakfast or, etc.... and for the prices ...
I had, for a long time, a desire to cruise with Hurtigruten and when they offered showcase cruises from UK I booked the first one sailing from Tilbury. The onboard experience surpassed what I had imagined. Embarking was uncomplicated and fairly speedy, considering everyone had to be tested for the Covid 19 virus before boarding the ship. I favoured the idea of checking in on the allocated ...
We wanted to maximize the opportunities to see the Northern Lights and we were not disappointed. On the snow mobile excursion at Mehamn, the northern most location on the journey, the display was outstanding. On Another night the lights were visible from the ship.
Everything was perfect. We especially appreciated the expedition team - Jan and Robin were always cheerful, full of useful tips and ...
I wanted to see Hurtigruten's new Hybrid cruise ship and experience the expedition cruise concept. This is a great way to travel for the environmentally conscious cruise customer.
Check in, embarking and disembarking was always smooth. This is a small ship by cruise standards with 500 passengers but that makes for a much better experience. The ship and quality of the onboard accommodation is ...
This cruise was initially offered to us by another company but we ultimately decided we would be getting a better experience and better value for money.
Embarkation and disembarkation went well.
The ship was ample for our requirements although the cabin was adequate the shower area was small.
But all in all the staff and crew helped make our experience excellent.
Our Trip in the ...
Cruise to see Northern Lights and Norwegian coastline
This was a Christmas present for my wife who had to cancel due to her sisters bereavement 2 weeks prior to departure.
Hurtigruten were most unsympathetic and inflexible, they would not refund the cost, or change names on tickets to allow use by someone else, or defer the dates.
In the end to avoid losing all the money I travelled ...
We actually took the complete 11 day trip to/from Bergen (not 6 days as above).
We had been on the same trip previously and so enjoyed the experience, we wanted to go again. This is unusual for us, as we like to go to different places. So it was a special memory.
All the crew we came into contact with were most courteous, kind, helpful and cheerful. The Expedition team provided many ...
This is our first trip with Hurtigruten ( Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen)
1. Kirkenes - Bergen - Many ports skipped during return trip due to bad weather.
2. Very comfortable cabin.
3. My wish for every dinner is fulfilled.
4. Breakfast could be improved (Eg: additional Asian cuisine on board)
5. Very friendly and knowledgable personnel on board.
6. Expensive excursions (could be ...