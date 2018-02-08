  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Caribbean Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.0
8 reviews

1-8 of 8 Caribbean Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Wonderful new ship with a very energetic crew

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

60strave11er
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking Octantis is a new ship with a purpose: interactive fun for the guests. It's built to cruise in Arctic/Antarctic waters, but it size allows it to go to other waters, such as the US Great Lakes and cruise where much larger ships do not. For starters, as an 'expedition' ship, the Octantis has significant gear aboard that enables its guests to experience their ports up close and personally. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

I liked it better than the other Viking Ocean Ships

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

Spaniel Lover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My expectations for this ship turned out to be quite a bit off! All I knew when I first heard about this ship is that it is smaller and carried less passengers than Viking's other ocean ships. I interpreted that to mean that it was going to be a scaled-back version of their other ships... that it would be somehow inferior. But after a 10-day cruise on Viking Octantis, I'm here to tell you ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Nordic Junior Suite

Caribbean Connections

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

rklewisfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience the new expedition ship, Viking Octantis. We chose this trip as it had several stops in the Caribbean before heading to NYC. We had a wonderful trip and enjoyed all that Octantis had to offer. While the entertainment was fine, it was not the same as one would find on a larger ship. We knew this from the start so were not disappointed, but that's why I rated the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Outstanding!

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

jebee38
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this expedition because of previous experiences with Viking River Cruises. The expedition was outstanding in all respects: service, accomodations, dining and landings on the zodiacs. The staff, in all areas, was attentive and accomodating. Kudos to all from the Captain and Department Heads to to the Wait Staff, Cabin Attendents, and expedition and landing crews. This expedition ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Sea Excellence

Review for Viking Octantis to Caribbean - All

Dmc53
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Through much online Viking cruise (positive) search reviews, the small size of the ship, adults only and Octantis being an expedition ship Viking met what we were looking for in a cruise without the party time atmosphere of most other lines. With that being said, we decided to give her a try and we are certainly glad that we did as we were NOT disappointed. As a matter-of-fact Viking exceeded our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Double Thrill

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Caribbean - All

Mademoiselle de La Mar
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 2022 Ponant cruise, along with our 2020 Ponant cruise - same ship- was the thrill of a lifetime because the smaller ships can get into ports the large ships can't visit. I also was thrilled to take two ecotours on this ship - one right before Covid lockdown in 2020, and then again, this winter in 2022. The ship captain was kind enough to ALWAYS translate for us, though we were the only two ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Ponant - The Cruise Line From Hell

Review for Le Champlain to Caribbean - All

Moat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ponant Cruise Line – The Cruise Line from Hell In October my wife and I boarded Ponant Le Champlain at Boston USA for a 2 week cruise to Mexico. My description “the cruise line from hell” relates to the “campylobacter” food poisoning I suffered. Food poisoning/upset stomachs is not necessarily unusual but in this case I became seriously ill. The food poisoning in my case can easily be ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Don't waste your time or money

Review for National Geographic Quest to Caribbean - Western

GA Peacg
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

It sounded close enough to the US, but varied, with 5 days aboard and 5 days ashore. What no one at National Geographic or Lindblad told me was that this was the inaugural trip; worse yet was that the trip had not been tested on anyone. I paid an inordinate amount, retail, no discount, to be someone's guinea pig. So, I still, after three months, have a really bad taste in my mouth because I've ...
Sail Date: February 2018

