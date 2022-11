Review for Delfin III to Amazon River

Everything- food,, naturalists, room (corner suite ) -. was excellent except for our cabin steward. Yes we were in the middle of nowhere but my wife and I shouldn’t have to share a bath towel after a day of exploring from eight in the morning until nine in the evening. Rooms are supposedly serviced 3 times a day so there were ample opportunities to replenish our towels. I shouldn’t had to ask ...