Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Emerald Sakara

Our suite was fine but multiple technical issues, toilet did not flush reliably, at times no hot water, HVAC frequently did not work producing hot humid air, TV often would not connect to ships network. No safety briefing, we had to ask about lifejackets and muster station. Food quality was extremely (read extremely) disappointing, no fresh seafood, extremely salty soup, very poor preparations, ...