Emerald Yacht Cruises Italy Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Emerald Yacht Cruises Italy Reviews

Emerald Sakara, profoundly disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Emerald Sakara

User Avatar
Great Cats
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our suite was fine but multiple technical issues, toilet did not flush reliably, at times no hot water, HVAC frequently did not work producing hot humid air, TV often would not connect to ships network. No safety briefing, we had to ask about lifejackets and muster station. Food quality was extremely (read extremely) disappointing, no fresh seafood, extremely salty soup, very poor preparations, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Beautiful experience, can't wait to book another!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Emerald Sakara

User Avatar
Montys-mum105
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fantastic cruise, we thoroughly enjoyed our time on the Sakara...she is absolutely beautiful and the crew were outstanding....We had an Oceanview suite (the most economical option) and loved our cabin...plenty of space, loads of storage, large bathroom, great movie selection and super comfy bed.. The facilities on-board were spectacular...loved the marine toys! The food was wonderful, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Italy Cruise Reviews for Emerald Yacht Cruises Ships
Emerald Sakara Italy Cruise Reviews
Emerald Sakara Italy Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.